Beep boop beep: Check out the new robots that are helping travelers at Bush Airport

HOUSTON – Officials at George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Monday unveiled new autonomous robots that are patrolling the Terminal C parking garage.

The robots’ role will be to interact with customers and assist them with vehicle issues such as dead batteries, flat tires and lockouts.

“So he’s going to patrol around, looking for anomalies or looking for people to help,” said Stacy Stephens, of Knightscope Corporation, the makers of the robot. “So, if you’ve got somebody who maybe has lost their car, came back from a long trip, don’t remember where they parked, there’s a two-way intercom feature that connects them directly with their safety folks so they can actually see where the car is.”

The Knightscope K5 Autonomous Data Machine is patrolling 1 to 3 miles per hour in the terminal garage for 24 hours a day, seven days a week as part of a pilot program, according to a statement from airport officials.