Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old boy from Pearland

PEARLAND, Texas – A regional Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old boy from Pearland who was taken by his mother Monday night, officials said.

According to the Texas Center for the Missing, Jaivan Simpson was taken by 22-year-old Jada Williams about 7 p.m.

Jada Williams threatened to hurt herself and the child, according to officials.

Jada Williams is believed to be driving a silver 2017 Hyundai Elantra with paper tags bearing number 86290G6. The tags expired on Nov. 14.

A photo of the child was not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pearland Police Department at 281-997-4100.