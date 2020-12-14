Watch live: Texas Medical Center officials discuss coronavirus vaccine distributions in Houston area

HOUSTON – Texas Medical Center officials will hold a news conference Monday to discuss COVID-19 vaccine distribution preparedness, storage and distribution strategies, coordination with city, county and state officials, and the continued importance of non-vaccine prevention methods for slowing the spread of COVID-19.

In addition to discussing vaccine updates, TMC officials will share insights into the latest COVID-19 data trends.

