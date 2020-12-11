Texas activates federal COVID-19 vaccination program for staff, residents at long-term care facilities, Abbott says

HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that the state will participate in the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program.

The governor said the federal program will help vaccinate residents and staff of long-term care facilities against COVID-19. It will be free to facilities and will send staff and Pfizer vaccines from partnering Walgreens and CVS locations to these facilities to vaccinate residents and staff who volunteer to participate, according to a release.

More than 1,200 nursing facilities and over 2,000 other long-term care facilities have signed up for the program, totaling more than 225,000 certified beds, according to a release. The first vaccines in the program will be delivered to pharmacies the week of Dec. 21 and will begin on Dec. 28.

“The Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program will help the State of Texas facilitate safe vaccinations among some of our most vulnerable populations, and it will help us protect residents and staff of long-term care facilities from COVID-19,” Abbott said. “I thank the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for offering this program free of charge to these facilities and for working alongside us to keep our communities safe.”

According to a release, long-term care facilities that have not enrolled in the pharmacy program have an opportunity to enroll in the Texas Department of State Health Services’ Immunization Program to receive vaccines and vaccinate their own staff and residents or partner with a local pharmacy or other vaccine providers.