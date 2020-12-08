Houston says it’s giving students safe places to attend virtual classes: Here’s how they’ll work

In partnership with Comcast, the City of Houston announced the launch of “Lift Zones” in an effort to reduce the digital divide and allow more students to successfully participate in distance learning.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, several school districts have reported losing contact with children since the initial closures of schools in March.

How it will work:

In an effort to reconnect low-income families to the internet, Comcast announced plans Monday to equip nine City of Houston Community Centers with WiFi-connected “Lift Zones” before the end of 2020.

The spaces will allow students to work on laptops simultaneously so they can participate in distance learning. This initiative provides free connectivity inside partner community centers for the next three years, according to the city’s website.

“The COVID-19 crisis continues to put many low-income students at risk of being left behind, accelerating the need for comprehensive digital equity and Internet adoption programs to support them,” Regional Senior Vice President of Comcast Houston Ralph Martinez said. “We hope these Lift Zones will help those students who, for a variety of reasons, are unable to connect to effective distance learning at home.”

According to a news release from the Mayor’s Office, the “Lift Zones” will be operated by a nonprofit, city or business which will follow safety protocols in response to COVID-19.

Participating City of Houston Lift Zone sites include:

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center

DeZavala Community Center

Emancipation Community Center

Hartman Community Center

Kashmere Multi-Service Center

Magnolia Multi-Service Center

Melrose Community Center

Southwest Multi-Service Center

Third Ward Multi-Service Center

“The pandemic has underscored the need for students to have internet access to support their education and not fall behind in the classroom. Parents must also have options that work for them,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “We are grateful to have Comcast step up and partner with the City of Houston, providing families with crucial resources like WiFi Lift Zones, and giving needed support when at-home connectivity is not available.”

For more on “Lift Zones” go to the city’s information page here.