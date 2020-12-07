These are the 10 best, worst times to buy a used car in Houston

Shopping for a pre-owned vehicle? You might want to act quickly.

According to a new study by iSeeCars, December is one of the best times to buy a used car in Houston as there 13% more deals than average, and 18.1% more deals on Christmas Eve, specifically.

Experts at iSeeCars analyzed over 32 million used car sales, comparing specific times of the year to determine when car shoppers would find savings of at least 5% which amount to over $1,100 off the price of the average pre-owned vehicle.

The study found the holiday season to be one of the best times of year to find deals; however, the study discovered better deals tend to be available at the beginning of the year.

Here are the best and worst times to buy a used car in Houston:

Top 10 Best Times to Buy a Used Car, according to iSeeCars

Martin Luther King Jr. Day January February New Year’s Eve/New Year’s Day Christmas Eve December March Veterans Day November Thanksgiving/Black Friday

Top 10 Worst Times to Buy a Used Car, according to iSeeCars