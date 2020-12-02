Police asking for help identifying gunmen involved in fatal shooting

HOUSTON – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying three men wanted in connection with a fatal shooting.

Authorities said the incident happened around 2:50 a.m. on July 14, 2016 on the 11600 block of Alpine Vale Court in Harris County.

Officers said they were called out to the scene after multiple gunshots were reported. When they arrived, authorities said they found a man identified as Javier Alonso dead.

Police asking for help finding men involved in Javier Alonso's death. (HCSO)

Investigators were able to learn that there were three suspects involved in the shooting, all described as Black men between the ages of 17 t0 25 years old and they were all wearing masks.

Here is how they are described:

Suspect No. 1 was wearing all white clothing and is about 5′7″ tall.

Suspect No. 2 was wearing all black clothing and is about 5′7″ tall.

Suspect No. 3 was wearing all red clothing and is about 6′0″ tall.

Authorities said the men fled the scene in a red Pontiac Grand Am.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that could lead to the arrests and/or charging of the suspected gunmen. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477), submit one online at Crime-stoppers.org or via a text by texting TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637).