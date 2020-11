HOUSTON – Some areas saw some street ponding during the morning commute.

The Office of Homeland and Emergency Management in Harris County put out alerts about possible street flooding in the Katy area. Some spots near Bear Creek at FM 529 and Highway 99 and Peek Road near 99 saw some ponding but it quickly drained.

According to KPRC 2 meteorologists, rain showers are expected on and off over the next two days.