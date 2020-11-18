Dallas police to receive state help amid spike in violent crime, Texas Gov. Abbott says

HOUSTON – The Texas Department of Public Safety will provide direct support to the Dallas Police Department, Gov. Greg Abbott’s Office said Wednesday.

The support comes after the police department requested help in its efforts to reduce violent crime and protect Dallas communities.

DPS will be deploying special agents and state troopers to support DPS gang and drug investigative operations, and a team of DPS intelligence analysts. DPS will also provide two helicopters and two patrol planes to provide direct air support and a team of Texas Rangers to support DPD homicide investigations. Additional resources will be made available should they be requested by DPD, according to the governor’s office.

“The rise in violent crime in the city of Dallas is unacceptable, and the Texas Department of Public Safety will assist the Dallas Police Department in their efforts to protect the community and reduce this surge in crime,” Abbott said via a news release. “Every Texan deserves to feel safe in their own community, and the State of Texas will continue to provide the city of Dallas with the resources they need to crack down on this heinous activity and protect Dallas residents.”

KPRC 2 is reaching out to determine whether Houston has requested similar resources from the state.

The Houston Police Department said it has not requested assistance from the state to help combat violent crime.

We have not yet heard from the city.