BAYTOWN, Texas – Police said they are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and another man injured in Baytown Sunday.

Officers said the shooting happened in the 500 block of Chandler Drive around 2 a.m.

According to investigators, police found two men shot inside a red truck parked on the street. Officers said one man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second person was transported by Life Flight with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.