Ask 2: When the big tower lights on the highways go out, who do I report it to?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: When the big tower lights on the highways go out, who do I report it to?

Answer: The big tower lights, formally called high-mast lighting, are maintained by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

If you find that there is an outage to a high-mast light on a freeway, you can report it to TxDOT.

TxDOT has a Houston division where you can direct your report locally. As it is divided by county and highway, you can find the nearest TxDOT office and phone number by clicking here.

You can also submit a report online on the TxDOT contact form here.

Do you have a question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.