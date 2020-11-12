1 person dead after car crashes into back of tow truck in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – One person is dead after a crash involving a tow truck in southwest Houston Thursday, police said.

Officers said it happened on the Beltway near Gessner around 1 a.m.

According to investigators, officers and a tow truck were assisting a car that broke down. While the wrecker was sitting in the shoulder of the freeway, officers said a Hyundai sedan came up from behind and slammed into the back of it.

Police said the driver of the Hyundai died at the scene. No one else was hurt, officers said.