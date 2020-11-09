Man killed after entering warehouse, confronting owner in southwest Houston: Police

HOUSTON – A man is dead after getting into a fight with the owner of a warehouse in southwest Houston Monday, police said.

Police said the deadly incident happened around 12:09 a.m. on South Post Oak Road near Heatherbrook Drive.

According to investigators, the owner of the warehouse told them the man entered the location. Police said there was then some kind of altercation between the two and the warehouse owner allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the man.

Police said the man was dead when they arrived.

Investigators said it’s not clear if the man was trying to rob the owner or burglarize the warehouse.

According to officers, the warehouse owner is cooperating and went in for questioning.