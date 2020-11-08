HFD:Northeast Houston home sustains major damage in blaze

HOUSTON, Texas – Flames ripped through a home in northeast Houston overnight.

At approximately 10:40 p.m. Saturday, fire crews were dispatched to a residence in the 8700 block of Leycrest Road, near Fitzhugh Street. On arrival, they observed heavy fire coming from the residence.

Firefighters attacked the blaze but it took considerable time, nearly two hours, to knock down the fire. Several hazards impeded their progress, including the heavy fire load and downed power lines lying in the yard, said District Chief Joseph Leggio with the Houston Fire Department. Unable to make entry into the home or set up the devices necessary for an aerial approach, crews were limited to ground ladders and deck guns.

The structure was vacant when crews arrived. Leggio said the home’s occupants were out of town when the fire broke out.

No injuries were reported.

Arson investigators are on scene working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.