Man fatally struck by vehicle while walking in street in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Police said a man was killed after getting hit by at least one vehicle in north Houston Wednesday. According to investigators, another vehicle may have been involved.

Officers said the incident happened around 8:15 p.m. at Crosstimbers and the North Freeway Feeder Road.

According to police, the man, who is said to be in his 40s or 50s, was walking in the street when he was hit.

Officers said one person stayed at the scene and the other vehicle that might have been involved reportedly fled.