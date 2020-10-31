Firefighters battle blaze at southwest Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON, Texas – Flames ripped through an apartment building in southwest Houston overnight.

At around 11:10 p.m. Friday, fire crews were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 14500 block of Fonmeadow Drive. On arrival, units observed heavy fire and smoke coming from a unit on the second floor of an apartment building.

Firefighters attacked the blaze and contained to the second floor. The apartment’s high ceilings presented a problem for fire crews, said HFD District 59 district chief Tim Vatuna. At one point, they upgraded the fire to a higher alarm level to ensure they had enough manpower.

Around six apartment units sustained some combination of smoke and water damage.

No one was inside the apartment unit when the fire broke out, Vatuna said.

No injuries were reported.

Arson investigators are on scene working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.