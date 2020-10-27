Additional $7 million being allocated to rental assistance in Fort Bend County

RICHMOND, Texas – Residents in Fort Bend County hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic will be getting more financial help, according to County Judge K.P. George.

George shared a tweet Tuesday that said the county would be allocating an additional $7 million to the Rental, Mortgage, & Utility Assistance Program for December.

While the details were limited, George said residents can expect to learn more about the newly-allocated funds on the county’s coronavirus website.

#BREAKING: Fort Bend County is allocating an additional $7,000,000 to the Rental, Mortgage, & Utility Assistance Program for the Month of December 2020. More details to come at https://t.co/6sUOIUchKg — County Judge KP George (@JudgeKPGeorge) October 27, 2020

This will be the fourth phase of the program that was launched July with $6.5 million. The second phase launched in August and the third phase started in October.

A total of $26.5 million has been allocated for the program since it began.