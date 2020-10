HOUSTON – A man was killed, and a boy was injured in a shooting Monday in west Houston.

The shooting was reported about 4:30 p.m. on Old Farm Road near Westheimer Road.

Houston police said the 12-year-old boy was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries. He was listed in critical condition, police said.

It is believed that the man was the boy’s father, according to police.

