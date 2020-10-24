Houston police officers climb onto roof to rescue resident from burning apartment building

HOUSTON, Texas – Flames ripped through a building at an apartment complex in southwest Houston early Saturday morning.

Around 12:12 a.m. Houston police officers initiated a traffic stop. As the flagged vehicle pulled into a nearby apartment complex, located in the 8800 block of S Braeswood Blvd, officers observed heavy fire coming from an apartment unit in one of the buildings. The officers sprung into action, working to evacuate residents.

Two officers got onto the roof of the building and entered an apartment unit through a balcony to help a resident trapped by the fire.

Officers successfully evacuated the residents inside the building on fire and those in surrounding buildings at the apartment complex, HPD Lt. R. Willkens said.

An HPD sergeant suffered severe burns to his hands after he tried moving some debris. No other injuries were reported.

On arrival, fire crews knocked down the blaze quickly.

It’s unclear how the fire started. A resident has reason to believe someone may have targeted them, Lt. Willkens said. Investigators aren’t yet certain.

Arson investigators are on the scene working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.