LIVE: Body of HFD arson investigator Lemuel Bruce escorted to Tomball funeral home

HOUSTON – Funeral arrangments for the Houston Fire Department arson investigator who was killed in a shootout with a suspect Friday are expected to be announced Monday.

According to a news release, there will be a procession escorting Bruce’s body from the medical examiner’s office to the Klein Funeral Home in Tomball.

The procession will start at 10 a.m. and Click2Houston.com plans to offer a live stream of the event.

Details about Bruce’s memorial service are expected to be announced Monday afternoon.