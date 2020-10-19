5 Dollar Tree items to update your décor without depleting your bank account

HOUSTON – If you are ready to redecorate your home but you don’t have the budget for an interior designer or a bunch of high-end décor, go to the Dollar Tree. It is probably the last place you would think to look for home décor but we asked Catasha Singleton, the owner of Mod Chic Interiors to show us how to make Dollar Tree finds look fabulous.

“I love completing spaces or transforming spaces to something people could not have envisioned themselves,” Catasha told consumer expert Amy Davis.

We asked her to help us create awesome looks with finds from Dollar Tree. On a single trip, Catasha purchased these items she says can add flair to any room.

Glass vases in various shapes

Dollar Tree always has glass vessels you can for different projects. Catasha used a small low profile round vase to hold make-up brushes. In a square vase, she added decorative rocks, also $1 at Dollar Tree and a battery-operated tea light for her patio.

Tchotchkes to decorate shelving

You obviously won’t find furniture at the dollar store. Catasha says you should spend the bulk of your budget on your big pieces. Use $1 tchotchkes to fill the spaces.

Small mirrors

Catasha found small mirrors that looked like they had an iron frame. It is actually plastic, but no one would ever know. She said they would work well in an entryway niche that can sometimes be difficult to decorate.

“You know, stack them or do some funky design or maybe you do pair it with art or a sculpture,” Catasha said.

Wire baskets

Catasha found wire gold baskets you can use in a home office or your kitchen for just a buck.

On Amazon, the same size and style baskets are four for $30 (or $7.50 each).

Contact paper

Dollar Tree has a big selection of contact paper for $1 a roll. You can use it to decorate the back of a bookshelf or cover the top of a vanity. When you’re tired of the look, just peel the contact paper off.

Wire bookstands

These come in different finishes (black, bronze and gold). You can use them for recipe books in the kitchen or picture frames.

Floral fillers

At $1 each, you can display them alone or decorate wreaths or your tree for the holidays.

Pillow covers

When you can’t buy new pillows, but you want to change the look of your sofa or living area, you can use pillow covers to cover the pillows you already have for just $1.

If you have a hard time envisioning these things yourself, you can follow Dollar Tree on Instagram and even join some Facebook groups to see how others are using Dollar Tree items to create fun and beautiful decor.