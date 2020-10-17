An ‘I Voted’ sticker can get you free stuff, discounts at these Houston-area eateries

As if voting and fulfilling your civic duty weren’t rewarding enough in and of itself, several Houston-area eateries are sweetening the deal, offering free food, free drinks and discounts for folks who cast their ballot and have the “I Voted” sticker to prove it. Not sure where and how to vote? Click here.

Receive 20-percent off your Bread Man Baking Co. bread purchase at either Galveston’s Own Farmers Market or the Urban Harvest farmers market with an “I voted” sticker through Election Day. The discount is valid for in-person purchases at these farmers markets only.

Galveston’s Own Farmers Market operates at the Bryan Museum, located at 1315 21st Street in Galveston, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Sunday. Urban Harvest farmers market operates at 2752 Buffalo Speedway in Houston from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. each Saturday.

On Election Day, the popular seafood restaurant will give voters a free order of Ballot Beignets.The discount is limited to dine-in only customers with an “I Voted” sticker.

Brennan’s of Houston is located at 3300 Smith Street in Houston; (713) 522-9711.

Bring your “I Voted” sticker to this Mexican restaurant and you can score a free margarita (either the Margarita Roja, El Coco Margarita, or Margarita Azul).

Caracol is located at 2200 Post Oak Blvd in Houston; (713) 622-9996.

Flash your “I Voted” sticker here and you’ll score a free small regular coffee. The in-store only offer is valid through Nov. 3. The offer is not applicable for online or delivery orders.

Dandelion Cafe is located at 5405 Bellaire Blvd in Bellaire; (832) 988-9210.

Ice cream lovers who exercise their right to vote -- and have the sticker to prove it -- will receive a free scoop upgrade at this dessert destination in The Heights.

Fat Cat Creamery is located at 1901 N Shepherd Dr, Suite 3 in Houston; (713) 869-1080.

Now through Election Day, get a free bagel dog with an “I Voted” sticker.

Golden Bagels & Coffee is located at 3119 White Oak Drive in Houston; (346) 240-3780.

Get a free margarita (either the Margarita Roja, El Coco Margarita, or Margarita Azul) when you show your “I Voted” sticker here.

Hugo’s is located at 1600 Westheimer Road in Houston; (713) 524-7744.

Receive a free cookie when you rep your “I Voted” sticker at this Houston bakery.

Multiple locations

Exercise your right to vote and bring your “I Voted” sticker to Phat Eatery to celebrate. The restaurant is rewarding voters for completing their civic duty with a $2 order of Roti through Nov. 3.

Phat Eatery is located at 23119 Colonial Pkwy suite b-2 in Katy; (832) 913-6382.

The Chris Shepherd concepts are offering anyone with an “I Voted” sticker a free appetizer. The promotion is limited to one appetizer per table.

Multiple locations

Get a free margarita (either the Margarita Roja, El Coco Margarita, or Margarita Azul) when you show your “I Voted” sticker here.

Xochi is located at 1777 Walker St, Suite A in Houston; (713) 400-3330.

If you know of or own a business offering discounts to voters, please share the information in the comments below or email us here so we can include it on this list.