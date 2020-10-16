White Oak Music Hall will resume concerts starting Oct. 23. Here’s what you need to know before you go.

HOUSTON – After shuttering its doors for several months due to the coronavirus pandemic, White Oak Music Hall plans to bring back concerts.

Upcoming acts include artists Shakey Graves (Oct. 23-24), Major Lazer (Oct. 26), and Texas Legend Robert Earl Keen (Nov. 21). Tickets to all shows are available for purchase.

Their new ‘GRID’ Concert Series will bring the same energy and enjoyment for concerts, but with COVID-19 protocols in place such as social distancing, according to their website.

GRID Concerts are a new type of show where safety and social distancing is baked right in. Choose a ‘7 x 7’ GRID for your group to party in while keeping distant from all other GRIDs. Get all the info at https://t.co/G4bGvHUMWV pic.twitter.com/QffZKfZs3m — White Oak Music Hall (@WhiteOakMH) October 6, 2020

GRID Tickets will not be sold individually, but for groups who will receive a reserved space. Ticket prices range from $150 - $1,500 depending on the size and location of the GRID.

Currently, White Oak Music Hall has a limit of 25% occupancy inside the building and in the lawn area.

Shakey Graves will take the stage on Oct. 23. To purchase tickets, click here.

To learn more about how White Oak Music Hall is keeping their concertgoers safe, click here.

