Tips for keeping your pets safe this Halloween, according to The Houston SPCA

The season of jack-o-lanterns and trick-or-treating has returned. Whether your pet joins in on your family’s fall frolics clad in costume or prefers to enjoy the season curled up on the couch, there are several things pet owners can do to ensure their furry friends remain happy and safe throughout the spooky season.

Here are several tips for keeping your pets safe this Halloween, according to the The Houston SPCA.

Candy

While candy can pose a major problem for pets since chocolate is very toxic to cats and dogs, bake some tasty pet treats or set out some of their favorites on their own Halloween Pet Table so guests can share with your pets (and not mistaken those delectable pet cookies for the human kind!) If your pet eats chocolate, Dr. Dev, chief veterinarian for the Houston SPCA says you should contact your veterinarian immediately and share how much they consumed, the type of chocolate: milk, dark, or bakers along with their current weight.

Pet Costumes

There are so many costume options for pets this year, so choose one that fits your canine or feline comfortably, doesn’t block their vision and have a variety of options to choose from that doesn’t include small parts they can easily ingest.

Jack-o-lanterns

Keep lighted jack-o'-lanterns off the floor and out of a pet’s range to prevent injury or fire damage. Some pets may become curious of a lit pumpkin and could get burned.

Festivities

Not all pets like the sights and sounds of Halloween festivities, even for a small gathering. Always have a quiet and safe place for them to retreat in case they start feeling stressed and include some favorite toys or a treat-filled Kong to distract them. Keep an eye on the front door as guests come and go as nervous pets may dart out the door.

Visit houstonspca.org for more information and pet care advice.