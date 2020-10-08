Man arrested after driver makes grisly discovery in east Liberty County

HOUSTON – A Louisiana man was arrested Wednesday in the shooting death of a woman found in her car in east Liberty County, officials say.

Henry Davis, 24, is in custody after he was arrested at the home of his relatives in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana.

The arrest comes after a passing driver made a grisly discovery around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, finding Markie McGinnis, 29, dead in her car on FM 2830 in Raywood. She’d been shot multiple times through her driver’s side window after leaving a church service in the area, authorities say.

Authorities are asking for any witnesses to come forward who may have witnessed a possible roadside disturbance on Sunday in the area of the shooting to report their information to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 336-4500.

Law enforcement said the motive for the shooting is still unknown.

Davis is currently in the Liberty County Jail, held on a murder warrant.