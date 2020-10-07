Body of 1 of 3 workers killed in stairwell collapse recovered

HOUSTON – The body of one of the three workers who were killed in a stairwell collapse at a construction site earlier this week was recovered Wednesday.

Houston Fire Department Assistant Chief Michael Mire said crews have been on site since 13 flights of concrete stairs fell on workers Monday at the site of the new Marathon Oil headquarters in west Houston.

Mire said they recovered the body of one of the workers after searching the three-story-tall pile of rubble for about two hours Wednesday. He said he is hopeful that crews will be able to recover the remaining two bodies by the end of the day.

Mire said the process has been deliberate and difficult as more than 20 technicians and members of the department’s hazmat team search the debris because each section of stairs weighs about 14,000 pounds and is made of concrete and steel.

Authorities have not identified the body that was recovered.

Family members have identified one of the workers who was killed as 29-year-old Alexander Grandas.

This developing story will be updated.