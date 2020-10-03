WATCH: President Trump provides update on his condition from inside of Walter Reed hospital

HOUSTON – President Donald Trump released a second video Saturday night after announcing he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19. On Friday, Trump was airlifted to Walter Reed Medical Center for treatment and observation.

In the four-minute video posted to Twitter, Trump said he came to the hospital because he “wasn’t feeling so well,” but is “much better now.”

“We are working hard to get me all the way back,” he said. “I have to be back because we still have to ‘Make America Great Again.’ We have done an awfully good job at that. But we still have steps to go.”

Trump said he expects to be back campaigning soon, but notes the next few days will be the “real test.”

“I am starting to feel good. (But) you don’t know over the period of a few days, I guess that’s the real test," he said. “We will be seeing what happens over the next couple of days.”

Trump also explained he “had no choice" but to go to Walter Reed given his alternative, which was to isolate in the White House residences and not go to the Oval Office or interact with people.

“I can’t be locked up in a room upstairs,” he said.

He continued: “We have to confront problems.”

Trump also said the first lady was doing well.

Trump thanked the medical professional at Walter Reed, the American people and the international community for their support as he fights the virus.

“This is something that has happened and happened to millions of people all around the world. I am fighting for them,” Trump said in the video.

Here is the full video released by Trump: