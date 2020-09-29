Ask 2: Were any US presidents born in Texas?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Were any U.S. presidents born in Texas?

Answer: There are two United States presidents who were born in Texas.

Dwight D. Eisenhower served as 34th President of the United States from 1953 to 1961.

According to WhiteHouse.gov’s official biography, Eisenhower was born in Texas in 1890, brought up in Abilene, Kansas, Eisenhower was the third of seven sons. He excelled in sports in high school and received an appointment to West Point. Stationed in Texas as a second lieutenant, he met Mamie Geneva Doud, whom he married in 1916.

Lyndon B. Johnson was sworn is as the country’s 36th president following the assassination of John F. Kennedy in 1963. Johnson’s term lasted from 1963 to 1969.

According to WhiteHouse.gov’s official biography, Johnson was born in 1908, in central Texas. He studied at Southwest Texas State Teachers College, now known as Texas State University in San Marcos. In 1934, Johnson met his wife Lady Bird who was studying at the University of Texas at the time while visiting Austin on official business.

According to the Texas State Historical Association, Austin changed the named from Town Lake to Lady Bird Lake in her honor following the former first lady’s death. Austin is also home to LBJ Ranch and the Texas White House. According to the National Park Service, rooms on the tour include the President’s Office, living room, dining room, and the Johnsons' bedroom suites.

