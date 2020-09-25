‘Like a Third World prison’: Former resident of unlicensed group home in Harris County details living conditions

HOUSTON – Robert Watson, 39, is wheelchair-bound because of muscular dystrophy. Watson claimed his medication was constantly stolen while he lived in an unlicensed group home in southeast Harris County, which was raided by authorities on Monday.

Living conditions were so bad, he said his physical condition deteriorated so much that he had his medication delivered to a P.O. Box only he and his family members could access.

Watson claims he spent four months in a total of two group homes operated by Carroll Shelton Richardson, 46.

"Oh, it was horrible, man. It was like a Third World prison,” Watson said.

Watson described a scene of elderly and disabled residents targeted, beaten and their money and belongings stolen by staff.

Richardson has not been criminally charged in connection with Monday’s raid at the rented home in the 14000 Block of Long Meadow Drive, near Scott Street and the Beltway.

“It was like the evil empire, like Saddam Hussein, you know?” Watson said. “It was bad, man. It was bad."