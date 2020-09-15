Polls are open! Three Brothers Bakery’s presidential cookie poll is back for the 2020 election

HOUSTON – Three Brothers Bakery 2020 presidential cookie poll is now open.

The people have the option of voting between three candidates: Joe Biden, Donald Trump or Gingy if undecided.

“We are having fun with the Presidential Cookie Poll for the third time, and it has always had great voter turnout,” baker Bobby Jucker said. “It is fun to see the trends in different parts of Houston, and this year we’re adding online and shipping, so we can watch the trends across the country."

Three Brothers Bakery will keep track of the race on its Facebook page.

Votes will be updated each week to reflect the results per store and online.

THEY'RE BACK!!! Our election cookies are once again in-stock as Election Day is fast approaching. Who is your candidate?... Posted by Three Brothers Bakery on Saturday, September 12, 2020

All cookies are gingerbread dipped in white chocolate and outlined with royal icing featuring a scan of your selected candidate.

Cookies are $4.99 each and can be ordered online for in-store pick up, local delivery or nationwide shipping.

Three Brothers Bakery has three stores in Houston located at 4036 S Braeswood Blvd., 12393 Kingsride Lane and 4606 Washington Ave.