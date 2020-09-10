76ºF

Ask 2: I am over 65 years old and have voted by mail in previous elections. Will I automatically receive a ballot or need I reapply?

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

FILE - In this May 27, 2020 file photo, a worker processes mail-in ballots at the Bucks County Board of Elections office prior to the primary election in Doylestown, Pa. In every U.S. presidential election, thousands of ballots are rejected and never counted. They may have arrived after Election Day or were missing a voter's signature. That number will be far higher this year as the coronavirus pandemic forces tens of millions of Americans to vote by mail for the first time. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Question: I am over 65 years old and have voted by mail in previous elections. Will I automatically receive a ballot or need I reapply?

Answer: Voters who are 65 years of age or older can apply for an annual ballot, meaning their Vote by Mail option will be registered for the entire calendar year.

Voters who opt for this option will need to reapply each calendar year for an annual Vote by Mail ballot.

Ballot by mail applications must be received by the Harris County Clerk’s Office no later than Friday, October 23.

