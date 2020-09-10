Ask 2: I am over 65 years old and have voted by mail in previous elections. Will I automatically receive a ballot or need I reapply?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: I am over 65 years old and have voted by mail in previous elections. Will I automatically receive a ballot or need I reapply?

Answer: Voters who are 65 years of age or older can apply for an annual ballot, meaning their Vote by Mail option will be registered for the entire calendar year.

Voters who opt for this option will need to reapply each calendar year for an annual Vote by Mail ballot.

Ballot by mail applications must be received by the Harris County Clerk’s Office no later than Friday, October 23.

