Error messages appear on HISD’s learning portal during 2nd day of online classes

HOUSTON – Error messages were displaying Wednesday on the online learning portal for the Houston Independent School District.

While the district’s main website, houstonisd.org, was up and running Wednesday morning, several attempts to load the district’s online learning portal, houston.itslearning.com, returned at least two different error messages. One message told users to try again later. The other indicated there was a “partial system outage.”

This is the second day of virtual learning for the largest school district in Texas and the second day in a row that users received error messages when trying to access HISD digital properties.

On Tuesday, users received several different error messages when trying to access the district’s main website. Officials said that while the main website was experiencing problems, the online portal was up and running.

There are about 200,000 students in HISD. They will all be in virtual learning until at least Oct. 19, when some are scheduled to return to in-person learning.

HISD officials have not yet responded to a request for comment.