5 things for Houstonians to know for Wednesday, Sept. 9

Here are things you need to know for Wednesday, Sept. 9:

1. Abbott extends coronavirus disaster declaration

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has extended his disaster declaration related to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, Abbott signed an extension of the order that was originally issued March 13. It declares that COVID-19 “poses an imminent threat of disaster for all counties in the State of Texas.”

2. Congress investigates Fort Hood following 28 soldier deaths

Congress will launch an investigation into sexual assault, disappearances, deaths and the leadership’s response at Fort Hood after 28 soldiers stationed at the U.S. Army base in Texas died this year, two subcommittee leaders announced Tuesday.

According to data from Fort Hood officials, the 28 deaths include five homicides, as well as accidents, suicides, deaths related to illness, cases still under investigation and one combat-related death.

3. Kidney transplants plummeted during the pandemic, patients' lives depend on them increasing again

Nationwide, transplant centers were only doing 50 operations a month, down from 600 before the pandemic started, according to Houston Methodist Hospital.

This is not an elective procedure. So, the decrease in operations is extremely discouraging for people who are clinging to the transplant list, waiting for a donor in order to stay alive.

4. Bar, nightclub owners anticipate governor’s announcement in hopes of reopening

Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to make an announcement this week. Bar and nightclub owners are holding out hope that it will pertain to positive news for their business.

The TBNA said 20,000 Texans have sent letters to the asking him to reopen bars safely and sustainably.

Abbott on Twitter last week hinted to an announcement in the coming days regarding the State’s next steps. The governor also mentioned he has no plans to lockdown Texas again.

5. Texas is revising its sex education standards, but they’ll likely remain silent on LGBTQ issues

This week, the Texas State Board of Education, which determines what millions of public school students learn, is expected to approve new standards outlining how schools should teach health and sexual education — the first revisions to that statewide policy since 1997. At an initial public hearing this June, many students, teachers and advocates asked the board to require that students learn about sexual orientation and gender identity, especially since LGBTQ students are more likely to be discriminated against and bullied.

