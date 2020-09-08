WATCH: Man arrested after returning to scene of shooting to tell police it was self-defense

HOUSTON – A man is under arrest after police said he returned to the scene of a shooting and confessed.

The incident happened about 9:30 p.m. Monday on Gustine Lane near Sapling Way in southwest Houston, according to police.

Police said they responded to the scene of a shooting where a man had been shot in the head and had been transported to Memorial Hermann, where he later died.

While they were investigating, officers said a man dropped a pistol on the sidewalk before approaching police and confessing to the shooting.

Police said the man told investigators he shot the victim in self-defense because the man had jumped him.

In a video, the man could be seen with his hand in the air as police put handcuffs on him and put him into a patrol vehicle.