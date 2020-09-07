Have you seen them? Brother, sister missing in north Harris County, officials say

HOUSTON – Two missing children,13-year-old Martha Velasquez Cruz and her 11-year-old brother, Mario Velasquez Cruz, are missing in north Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The siblings were last seen on the 2600 block of Cromwell Street on Sunday around 2 p.m.

Martha was last seen carrying a backpack and wearing a red shirt with a bear, blue pants, and purple and black shoes.

Mario was last seen wearing khaki pants and green soccer cleat shoes.

Officials said anyone with information please call our Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-8477.