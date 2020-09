CYPRESS, Texas – A construction worker was killed while working on a site Thursday in a neighborhood in Cypress, officials said.

Cy-Fair firefighters responded to a rescue at 2:15 p.m. at Bridgeland subdivision near Parkland Trail Crossing and Summit Point Crossing.

Officials said the man was struck by an object and fell into an 8-foot trench. The rescue efforts turned into a recovery after the man was pronounced dead, officials said.

The victim’s identity has not been released.