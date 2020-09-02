Texans kickoff week: Here’s what you need to know, from contests to giveaways

HOUSTON – Football season is officially here and the Houston Texans will host several events for fans ahead of its first kickoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 10.

Since the coronavirus pandemic, kickoff week will look very different this year. Many of the celebrations with fans will be virtual events. The Texans plan to celebrate all week long, beginning Sept 3. Here are the events you need to know about, including contests, live virtual events, giveaways, the Gameday Watch Party at NRG Stadium and more.

We Are Texans pride on social media

Texans ask fans to use #WeAreTexans while wearing Texans gear all week long on their social media accounts to celebrate Texans kickoff, which may be shared by the Houston Texans. Photos and videos must be public to be seen. Be sure to email us your Texans gear photos to us at Click2Houston@KPRC.com.

Watch party contest presented by H-E-B

Enter to win a spot at the first-ever, drive-in Houston Texans Watch Party presented by H-E-B where you will watch the Texans take on the Kansas City Chiefs live with hundreds of other fans outside of NRG Stadium. Click here to check out the contest rules here.

The contest closes on Sept. 6.

7 Days to Win presented by Mattress Firm

Winners will be chosen beginning on Friday and the contest closes on Sept. 10. Enter to win prizes all week long. Here are some of them:

Day 1: Whataburger for a Year

Day 2: $250 Houston Texans Team Shop Shopping Spree

Day 3: Autographed Deshaun Watson Authentic Helmet presented by Mattress Firm

Day 4: Home Tailgate Package presented by Jameson

Day 5: Autographed J.J. Watt Jersey presented by Mattress Firm

Day 6: Papa John’s for a Year

Day 7: Virtual Autographs presented by Houston Methodist.

Virtual Kickoff Luncheon presented by Amegy Bank

Fans will be able to join players like J.J. Watt and Deshaun Watson, plus surprise celebrity guests like Simone Biles, Sam Ponder and more for interviews and moments. The free event will be held Thursday at noon for all fans.

“We Are Texans” Yard Signs presented by Mattress Firm

Beginning Thursday and while supplies last, fans will be able to show their Texans pride in your front yard by picking up a free “We Are Texans” yard sign at your nearest Mattress Firm location in Houston, Austin and San Antonio.

Click here for participating locations and information about in-store COVID-19 precautions to ensure a safe and easy pick-up.

Houston Texans team shop grand reopening

Date: Thursday, Sept. 3

The newly remodeled team shop, located in Bud Light Plaza at NRG Stadium, will open Thursday. While supplies last, receive a free “We Are Texans” pennant with purchases over $10.

Hours of operation are Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Texans Kickoff Tour presented by Mattress Firm

Date: Sunday, Sept. 6

Toro, the Texans Cheerleaders, the Deep Steel Thunder drum line and a Houston Texans legend will drive around Houston in a decked-out, double-decker bus, leaving prizes behind for fans in select Mattress Firm locations on Friday. Click here to see participating locations.

Watch Party presented by H-E-B

Date: Thursday, Sept. 10 at 5:00 p.m.

Location: NRG Stadium

Season ticket members are being offered a chance to reserve parking spots for the watch party. Fans will show off their tailgating skills, while safely meeting with Houston Texans Legends, Cheerleaders and Toro.

Texans vs. Chiefs

Kickoff will air live on NBC where the Texans will take on the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium at 7:20 p.m.