Need food? Get help and give it at Houston’s first ‘community fridge’ in Third Ward

Houston’s first “community fridge” is now giving back to families in the city’s Third Ward.
The vibrant fridge is located outside of Exchange to Change Resale shop at 3801 North MacGregor Way.
View this post on Instagram
we cannot express how blessed we are to have so much love and support from our Houston community💚 thank you to all that took time, energy, resources etc out to help us turn this out. to the volunteers, artists, donors and hosts, we are so thankful for you and none of this would be possible without you🥺 this effort is one of mutual aid, get involved in your community anyway you can! sending lots of love to you all, let’s keep the momentum and provide for our community💚 ***all artists will be tagged!!! check them out!!***
Community fridges are donation-based, publicly-accessible refrigerators. This allows anyone to take what they need or leave food for those in need.
Here are ways that you can help:
Donate
The community fridge is accepting perishable and non-perishable food items as well as toiletries. Prepared food is not accepted.
Donations can be dropped off at Exchange to Change Resale shop.
A GoFundMe has been organized in order to raise funds to purchase more fridges that will be set up throughout the city. Click here to donate.
Volunteer
The community fridge is in need of volunteers to help stock and monitor the fridge. Click here to sign up for a shift.
Have you volunteered at the community fridge? Let us know about your experience in the comments.