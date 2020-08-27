Need food? Get help and give it at Houston’s first ‘community fridge’ in Third Ward

Houston’s first “community fridge” is now giving back to families in the city’s Third Ward.

The vibrant fridge is located outside of Exchange to Change Resale shop at 3801 North MacGregor Way.

Community fridges are donation-based, publicly-accessible refrigerators. This allows anyone to take what they need or leave food for those in need.

Here are ways that you can help:

Donate

The community fridge is accepting perishable and non-perishable food items as well as toiletries. Prepared food is not accepted.

Donations can be dropped off at Exchange to Change Resale shop.

A GoFundMe has been organized in order to raise funds to purchase more fridges that will be set up throughout the city. Click here to donate.

Volunteer

The community fridge is in need of volunteers to help stock and monitor the fridge. Click here to sign up for a shift.

Have you volunteered at the community fridge? Let us know about your experience in the comments.