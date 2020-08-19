Ask 2: What will prevent my mail-in or in-person vote from being counted?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: What will prevent my mail-in or in-person vote from being counted?

Answer: When it comes to voting, meeting deadlines and having proper identification is crucial. Here’s what you need to know to ensure your vote is counted whether you’re voting by mail or in-person.

Voting by mail

Complete the application for ballot by mail and submit it to your county clerk in person or by mail, e-mail, or fax.

The county clerk must receive your application no later than Friday, Oct. 23. Click here to find your local county clerk.

Absentee ballots will be mailed to the requester. Completed ballots must be postmarked by 7 p.m. on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, and received by 5 p.m. or sooner the following day to the address indicated on the return envelope.

Mail-in ballots can also be hand-delivered by the voter on the day of the election. The voter must present a valid form of ID upon returning their ballot.

Voting in person

Texans can check their registration status, find their polling location and review deadlines by clicking here.

Early voting begins Tuesday, Oct. 13, and election day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Voters will be asked to show a form of photo ID at the polling location.

Voters without an ID due to a reasonable impediment will need to sign a sworn statement and present one of the following: Original certified birth certificate; valid voter registration certificate; or a current utility bill, government check, bank statement or paycheck, or government document with your name and an address.

