3 people injured in shooting in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas – Three people were injured in a shooting at a sandbar beach area in Liberty County late Saturday night, according to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday at a sandbar beach area off CR 644 on the Trinity River in south Liberty County.

Investigators said three people were at a gathering in the area when they heard someone in the dark, driving what sounded like an ATV, fire a shotgun in their direction. The three called out at the person not to shoot but a second shotgun blast was fired and all three people were hit with pellets. One woman was struck in the stomach, another was struck in the hip and another was struck in the eye, according to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

All three victims were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening shotgun wounds, according to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

Because it was dark out, the victims could not provide deputies with a description of the assailant.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 336-4500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867).