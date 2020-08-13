Family of gospel singers recovers from COVID-19, continues to spread hope through virtual concert

HOUSTON – One Houston family has spent years traveling the world singing and spreading the gospel until the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything. More than half of their family was sickened with COVID-19.

While some of their family got better, the head of the family and the leader of their gospel group, Bishop Fred Jones Sr. stayed in the hospital fighting for his life. Now, experiencing the virus firsthand, the family continues to spread a message of faith.

Bishop Fred Jones Sr. taught his children to sing gospel music and taught them to be strong in their faith. Jones Sr. left a gospel group to sing with his family. The Jones family all had a passion to sing and appreciated the father and mother’s spiritual.

Soon enough, the family, including 8 children, traveled the world singing the gospel. During the pandemic, it was their hope to continue their efforts online to help people have faith.

“Most people give up. My thing is...I don’t want people that are still at the hospital--I don’t want them to give up. I want them to know there’s another angel there--the angel of life,” Sabrina Freeman, one of the daughters, said.

Freeman is one of four daughters in their family who got COVID-19.

The journey started on June 28 after their father felt sick after an online recording session. Soon enough, Jones Sr. and four of his daughters, including Freeman, were sick. All but one daughter was hospitalized.

KPRC 2 first spoke with Freeman the day she was released from the hospital. That was in early July. At the time, her father was still in the hospital.

The family asked for prayer and still spread a message of faith.

“God’s love is still real; He hasn’t left us alone...I’m proof. I just got out of the hospital,” Freeman told KPRC 2.

More than a month later, she said her father is out of the hospital and doing well.

"I feel so good! All my brothers and sisters, we all cried," Freeman said with a smile.

Jones Sr. joined his daughter Freeman to chat with KPRC 2 regarding his recovery.

“Today, I’m feeling wonderful! The only thing I’m still grappling with is the full breath,” Jones Sr. said.

His condition is a big improvement compared to his situation prior. His family waited for weeks, unsure of how well he was doing, but leaning on their faith.

"[Doctors] were telling us that he had seizures," Freeman said.

Despite the odds, they continued to believe that their father would be okay. And, when death came knocking, they knew where they stood.

"The enemy came to my bed and said to me, 'It's over, what are you going to do now? You trusted in God and now look where you're at. You're going to die and your family won't be with you. What are you going to do?' " Jones Sr. explained.

They let faith answer the door.

"I said, 'One day, I am going to die, but not now,' " Jones Sr. said.

The family asked for prayer, not just for their father but for all affected by Covid, and, soon enough, on July 19th, their father came home.

"Going through the valley of the shadow of death, I didn't remain. God brought me out," Jones Sr. said.

However, the family is not stopping now. They are singing again. The family is joining nine other groups to host a virtual concert to inspire hope and faith during the pandemic. The virtual concert will be held online on September 5.

"Back at it again. Excited to be out at Eleanor Tinsley Park," Jones Sr. said. "There's no money for it. It's free. If you got a phone, You can check it out."

This family said, now more than ever, the world needs positivity and God. They are elated to do what they do best.

"I'm so excited! I'm excited to be with my family!" Freeman said. "I'm excited for what we're going to sing--You will see it!"

