Racist, offensive language spray-painted in Deer Park ditch

Police are now searching for suspects

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Racist graffiti is seen scrawled on a cement creek bank in this image released by the Deer Park Police Department on Aug. 11, 2020.
DEER PARK, Texas – The Deer Park Police Department said they are angry after an officer found racist and offensive language spray-painted in a ditch Saturday.

Officers said they were dispatched to the 1300 block of E. Pasadena Boulevard after receiving a report of vandalism.

When officers arrived at the scene, one of them discovered the graffiti spray-painted on a concrete ditch line belonging to Harris County Flood Control.

The graffiti had BLM in a circle with a strike-through line followed by, “WHITE MEN UNITE KEEP N------ OUT OF DEER PARK.”

Officers said Deer Park Parks and Recreation department responded and painted over the offending graffiti.

“The City of Deer Park and the Deer Park Police Department does not tolerate hate speech/action, racism or discrimination of any kind,” DPPD said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information on a possible suspect(s) is asked to contact Lt. Chris Brown at 281-930-2142.

