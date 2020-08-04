Funeral details released for Waller County Sheriff Glenn Smith

WALLER, Texas – Funeral details have been released for Waller County Sheriff Glenn Smith. Smith, 61, died Saturday from an apparent heart attack, Waller County Judge Trey Duhon announced.

Funeral Services will be Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 11 a.m. at Community of Faith Church with Pastor John Brandt officiating the service. Interment will be Thursday, Aug. 6 at 2 p.m. at Hemphill Cemetery in Hemphill, Texas.

Duhon said in honor of Smith’s service, the flags in Waller County will be flown at half-staff for the next 30 days.

Sheriff Smith handled the death of Sandra Bland in a county jail back in 2015. KPRC 2 spoke to Sheriff Smith about recommendations to build a new jail, purchase body cameras, and anger management for deputies.

Smith started his career as a correctional officer at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in 1978, according to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office website. A year later, he became a deputy sheriff in Grimes County. During this period, he also received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Sam Houston State University.

In 1995, he served as a police chief in Kountze. Since then, he has worked as commander of a narcotics task force, chief deputy of Sabine County, where he grew up, and chief of police in Hempstead before being elected as sheriff in Waller County and taking office on Jan. 1, 2009, according to Waller County.

Smith served the Waller County Sheriff’s Department for nearly 12 years, including three terms as a sheriff.

He also held a master’s peace officer license and earned a graduate degree from Prairie View A&M University in Juvenile Justice.

Smith lived in the Hempstead area with his wife.