Ask 2: Are kids required to wear school uniforms this year?

The question: Are kids required to wear school uniforms this year?

The answer: Uniform policies vary by school, and some have changed them due to calendar adjustments amid the coronavirus pandemic. It is always best to inquire your child’s school or district.

Some public charter schools, such as YES Prep and KIPP Houston will require uniforms for the 2020-2021 school year for students choosing face-to-face instruction. Financial help is available for families who need it.

Houston ISD announced on July 24 that it will not require students to wear uniforms, according to the district’s Family and Community Engagement’s Twitter page. More information can be found on the HISD reopening page.

