Houston ISD will not require students to wear uniforms this school year

Students attending school in Houston ISD this year won’t have to wear a uniform.

The news was posted by Houston ISD Family & Community Engagement on Twitter and retweeted by the district.

Have questions about @HoustonISD #schooluniforms? Students are not require to wear them during the 2020-21 #schoolyear

¿Tiene preguntas sobre los uniformes escolares en #HISD? Este año no se requiere #uniformeescolar https://t.co/AFjOqtz1Pz pic.twitter.com/3Gbu8WvwH0 — Fam&Cmty Engagement (@HISDFACE) July 23, 2020

At the soonest, students will be welcomed back to school on Monday, Oct. 19 to participate in face-to-face instruction after completing the first grading period online.

The district recently announced the first day of school has been postponed from Monday, Aug. 24 to Tuesday, Sept. 8, and all students will engage in at-home virtual instruction through Friday, Oct. 16.

