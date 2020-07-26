Man steals over $5,000 after holding owner held at gunpoint

HOUSTON – A Houston-area business owner is hoping surveillance video will help to identify the man that held her up at gunpoint. Dirma Ortez said had over $5,000 stolen from her cash register.

The robbery happened at Larios Services at 11990 Beechnut Road at about noon on Saturday. The man in the video is described as being between 5 foot 9 inches and 5 foot 11 inches. He was wearing a yellow shirt, hat and mask and only spoke Spanish.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Houston Police Department at (713) 884-3131.

The family has also started up a GoFundMe account to support Larios Services.

If you would like to donate, you can visit here.