ASK2: What will the renovations on 610 near the Galleria and the 610/59 interchange look like?

Question: What will the renovations on 610 near the Galleria and the 610/59 interchange look like? Would love to see a diagram of before/after model.

Answer: The project improvements are proposed to increase safety, reduce congestion, and improve operational efficiency. The project will require additional right-of-way. Approximately 2.5 acres of additional right-of-way have been acquired, which includes ten partial acquisition impacts and one commercial displacement (a Chick-fil-A).

Click here for a view of the schematics.

You can also visit the Texas Department of Transportation’s website for details.

