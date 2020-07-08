Coast Guard rescues 13-year-old, searching for man and woman in Seabrook

SEABROOK, Texas – The Coast Guard rescued a 13-year-old girl and is searching for two people in the water near Seabrook Wednesday morning.

According to the Coast Guard, the missing boaters are a man in his early 60′s and a woman in her early 30′s.

Watchstanders said they were notified of a vessel that was washed up on El Jardin Beach in Pasadena, Texas, at around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. After inspecting the vessel, they confirmed that a backpack was aboard and the vessel’s kill switch had been pulled.

Watchstanders then dispatched a helicopter aircrew and a boat crew to search the area.

Watchstanders said they were notified by a 911 dispatcher of calls for help at around 10:40 p.m. The Coast Guard said a boat crew arrived on-scene and rescued a 13-year-old girl who told them two other people were still missing.

A search is still underway for the missing man and woman.

This is a developing story.