Astros cancel Monday workout as team awaits COVID-19 test results

The Houston Astros have canceled its Monday workouts at Minute Maid Park and the University of Houston due to delayed COVID-19 test results, the team said Monday.

“The safety of our players and staff remains our top priority at the Astros,” General Manager James Click said. “The team is still awaiting results from COVID-19 tests taken on Friday. Due to the delay in receiving these results, coupled with the contagious nature of the virus, we felt it was prudent to cancel today’s workouts at Minute Maid Park and the University of Houston.”

MLB players began reporting to their teams and home ballparks at the beginning of the month to undergo health checks before moving forward with planned workouts, KPRC reported earlier.

So far, the MLB reports 31 players and several staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 among 19 teams.

“Players and staff continue to participate fully in the screening and testing protocols while we await these results,” Click is quoted as saying in a news release. “Despite these delays over the holiday weekend, we’re optimistic that this process will be ironed out and we’ll be back on the field and ready to compete for a championship soon.”