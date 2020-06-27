Galena Park imposes curfew after Harris County moves to ‘red alert’ on COVID-19 threat scale

GALENA PARK, Texas – The city of Galena Park imposed a curfew Friday after Harris County moved to “red alert” on the coronavirus threat scale.

City officials said the curfew will be effective Saturday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. after County Judge Lina Hidalgo upgraded the county’s COVID-19 public threat level from significant to severe as the virus outbreak worsens.

Galena Park Mayor Esmeralda Moya released the following statement:

“It is crucial to continue to practice good hygiene, stay home as much as possible, avoid unnecessary trips, gatherings, and wear a face-covering at all times when you leave your home.

“Let’s remember that our collective fight against COVID-19 is one in which we mustn’t underestimate. We must all do our part to ensure the protection of our family, friends, and fellow citizens of Galena Park. Stay safe and may God bless each and every one of you.”